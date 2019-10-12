Зверское убийство курдского политика попало на видео (18+)

فيديو متداول يقال انه لعملية إعدام الميداني الأمين العام #حزب_سوريا_المستقبل هفرين خلف من قبل فصيل #أحرار_الشرقية الذي سيطر لساعات على حاجز الطريق الدولي بين #عين_عيسى و #الحسكة خلال عودتها من اجتماع مع مكتب #جيمس_جيفري.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/t68U6kEMvW— Renas Sino (@RenasSino) October 12, 2019
I can't sleep..— Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) October 13, 2019
I've just watched this footage of the person I was speaking with a few days ago..
Under the Turkish occupation army order Ms. Hevrin Khalaf (an engineer), & The Future Syria’s Party General Secretary, was killed in NE Syria! #savekurd#Rojava#GenocideOfKurds pic.twitter.com/6iusGonnXs