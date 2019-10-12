Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Зверское убийство курдского политика попало на видео (18+) | Фото:14.10 11:00   MIGnews.com

Зверское убийство курдского политика попало на видео (18+)

В сети показали видео, на котором запечатлен момент жестокого убийства председателя курдской партии "Сирия будущего" Хеврин Халаф протурецкой группировкой "Джейш-эль-Ватани".

Наемники заблокировали проезд машине, в которой передвигалась политик. После этого, причиняя боль женщине, они вытащили ее на дорогу и просто расстреляли.

Все это снималось на камеру и сопровождалось криками: "Аллаху Акбар". Кроме Халаф от рук наемников погибли семь человек и водитель.

Внимание! Видео содержит сцены жестокости и насилия! (18+)





Ранее в обсерватории по правам человека предположили эти жестокие убийства могли быть совершены на этнической почве. А в США убийство политика назвали "крайне тревожным".

Как известно, женщина была отличным дипломатом, участвовала во встречах с американцами, французами и иностранными делегациями.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
10:28
Дамаск сдержал свое обещание курдам
09:59
Сенатор: Турция играет на руку ИГ, а для Израиля это кошмар
09:26
По шиитским боевикам в Ираке нанесли новый авиаудар
09:00
Эрдоган рассказал, чего хочет от сирийских территорий
08:33
Достойно! Израильтянин завоевал серебро на ЧМ по гимнастике
08:09
Мощная стихия обрушилась на Японию: жертвы, видео
07:47
Антисемитский вандализм в Мичигане: Гитлер на синагоге
07:29
Facebook обвинили в плагиате
07:19
Стрельба в Филадельфии: среди пострадавших - подросток
07:01
Дипскандал с РФ: израильтян призывают "думать дважды"
06:00
Виагра оказалась лекарством от страшных болезней
03:36
Выборы в Польше: правящая партия снова впереди?
01:21
Прорыв в науке: найдены останки древнего "монстра"
00:12
Огромного кашалота выбросило к берегам Англии
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus