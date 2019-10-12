Зверское убийство курдского политика попало на видео (18+)

14.10 11:00 MIGnews.com

I can't sleep..



I've just watched this footage of the person I was speaking with a few days ago..



Under the Turkish occupation army order Ms. Hevrin Khalaf (an engineer), & The Future Syria’s Party General Secretary, was killed in NE Syria! #savekurd#Rojava#GenocideOfKurds pic.twitter.com/6iusGonnXs