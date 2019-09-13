14.09 07:21 MIGnews.com

Пожар в синагоге Миннесоты: подозреваемый задержан

BREAKING: A suspect has been arrested in the fire that destroyed Adas Israel Congregation in Duluth. https://t.co/BIHjDwU6g8 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 13, 2019

BREAKING: A suspect is in custody in connection to the devastating fire at Duluth's Adas Israel Congregation synagogue. | https://t.co/0IpMz3QQHh pic.twitter.com/HnC2UgJg3u — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 13, 2019

11 hours after the fire call came in, crew still pour water on Adas Israel Congregation, a synagogue that has stood in downtown Duluth since 1901. pic.twitter.com/nv3wxCbgDn — Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) September 9, 2019

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии



