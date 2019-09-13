Rambler's Top100






Пожар в синагоге Миннесоты: подозреваемый задержан

В пятницу, 13 сентября, полиция американского штата Миннесота задержала подозреваемого в поджоге старинной синагоги "Адас Исраэль" в Дулуте.

Как сообщает The Times of Israel, им оказался 36-летний Мэтью Джеймс Эмиот. Полиция Дулута заявила, что в субботу в 11:00 состоится пресс-конференция, посвященная расследованию.

Мотивы мужчины, как и подробности, пока не раскрываются. Уточняется, что правоохранители не сразу отреагировали на телефонный звонок, когда случился пожар. В связи с этим синагога, построенная 119 лет назад, сгорела полностью. Хотя пожарные все же спасли религиозные реликвии.



Синагога "Адас Исраэль" служила центром ортодоксальной общины, в которой насчитываются 75 членов. Местные еврейские сообщества начали кампанию по сбору средств.






