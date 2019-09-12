Rambler's Top100






На Испанию обрушились мощные ливни: число жертв растет | Фото:14.09 23:16   MIGnews.com

На Испанию обрушились мощные ливни: число жертв растет

На Испанию к концу рабочей недели обрушились мощные ливни, из-за которых уже погибли минимум пять человек.

По данным El Pais, непогода разбушевалась еще в четверг, а о жертвах информация начала появляться только сейчас.

Известно, что сестра и брат погибли, когда их машину смыл мощный поток воды 12 сентября. В пятницу спасатели обнаружили еще и тело мужчины в городе Альмерия. Он пытался проехать на автомобиле через тоннель.





Еще один человек погиб в Ла-Джамуле. Его тело нашил недалеко от машины. Пятой жертвой оказался мужчина, которого обнаружили недалеко от Ориуэлы.

В последние дни на востоке Испании наблюдаются рекордные ливни и штормовые ветры. В ряде городов произошли паводки, которые заставили сотни людей покинуть свои дома. Город Онтиньент буквально ушел под воду, а уровень воды в местной реке за два час поднялся на девять метров. Людей пришлось снимать с крыш и доставлять на сушу лодками.

"Наша река вышла из берегов, вода затопила первые этажи всех домов, особенно тех, что расположены ближе к берегу. В основном вода хлынула туда", – рассказала жительница города.







