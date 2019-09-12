На Испанию обрушились мощные ливни: число жертв растет

Flash #flooding across #Valencia, Spain after thunderstorms and torrential rain hit the region in the past 24 hours.— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) September 12, 2019
This is Ontinyent, where the Clariano River is overflowing and residents have been forced to leave. More rain is forecast over the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/B4xDSArwTi
Severe storms moved through southeastern Spain on Thursday, bringing torrential rain to parts of Valencia, Murcia & Alicante. The storms were some of the worst to hit the region in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/B4ryGNjCzu— Pattrn (@pattrn) September 12, 2019
A possible tornado was spotted near the resort of Guardamar del Segura on the coast of Spain, as torrential rain hit the region. Flooding and evacuation orders led to canceled classes for thousands of students. https://t.co/7QjsGpeLMy pic.twitter.com/NcM1SZHH2f— ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2019
Torrential Rain in Alicante in East Spain turns a railway line into a fast flowing river! 😳 pic.twitter.com/RmTgGuRzl6— Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) September 13, 2019
Rain running down steps beside a friend's house in Spain. pic.twitter.com/6ffgUVogOc— Aodhán Ó Coileáin 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@CapersColly) September 13, 2019
Flash flooding in southeast Spain has caused widespread destruction in what may be the heaviest rainfall on record.— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 13, 2019
At least two people have died as further rain threatens to hit Valencia, Alicante and Murcia in the next 24 hours.
