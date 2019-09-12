14.09 23:16 MIGnews.com

На Испанию обрушились мощные ливни: число жертв растет

Flash #flooding across #Valencia, Spain after thunderstorms and torrential rain hit the region in the past 24 hours.

This is Ontinyent, where the Clariano River is overflowing and residents have been forced to leave. More rain is forecast over the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/B4xDSArwTi — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) September 12, 2019

Severe storms moved through southeastern Spain on Thursday, bringing torrential rain to parts of Valencia, Murcia & Alicante. The storms were some of the worst to hit the region in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/B4ryGNjCzu — Pattrn (@pattrn) September 12, 2019

A possible tornado was spotted near the resort of Guardamar del Segura on the coast of Spain, as torrential rain hit the region. Flooding and evacuation orders led to canceled classes for thousands of students. https://t.co/7QjsGpeLMy pic.twitter.com/NcM1SZHH2f — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2019

Torrential Rain in Alicante in East Spain turns a railway line into a fast flowing river! 😳 pic.twitter.com/RmTgGuRzl6 — Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) September 13, 2019

Rain running down steps beside a friend's house in Spain. pic.twitter.com/6ffgUVogOc — Aodhán Ó Coileáin 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@CapersColly) September 13, 2019

Flash flooding in southeast Spain has caused widespread destruction in what may be the heaviest rainfall on record.



At least two people have died as further rain threatens to hit Valencia, Alicante and Murcia in the next 24 hours.



Read more here: https://t.co/sRH6z54NaX pic.twitter.com/b0btVm37xC — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 13, 2019

На Испанию к концу рабочей недели обрушились мощные ливни, из-за которых уже погибли минимум пять человек.По данным El Pais, непогода разбушевалась еще в четверг, а о жертвах информация начала появляться только сейчас.Известно, что сестра и брат погибли, когда их машину смыл мощный поток воды 12 сентября. В пятницу спасатели обнаружили еще и тело мужчины в городе Альмерия. Он пытался проехать на автомобиле через тоннель.Еще один человек погиб в Ла-Джамуле. Его тело нашил недалеко от машины. Пятой жертвой оказался мужчина, которого обнаружили недалеко от Ориуэлы.В последние дни на востоке Испании наблюдаются рекордные ливни и штормовые ветры. В ряде городов произошли паводки, которые заставили сотни людей покинуть свои дома. Город Онтиньент буквально ушел под воду, а уровень воды в местной реке за два час поднялся на девять метров. Людей пришлось снимать с крыш и доставлять на сушу лодками."Наша река вышла из берегов, вода затопила первые этажи всех домов, особенно тех, что расположены ближе к берегу. В основном вода хлынула туда", – рассказала жительница города.