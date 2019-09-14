Rambler's Top100






Нападение на завод в Саудовской Аравии: кто виноват | Фото:14.09 12:29   MIGnews.com

Нападение на заводы в Саудовской Аравии: кто виноват

Связанная с Ираном военнизированная йеменская группировка Хути взяла на себя ответственность за нападение беспилотников на два нефтеперерабатывающих завода в Саудовской Аравии.

Об этом заявил представитель мятежников телеканалу Al Masirah, передает The Jerusalem Post.

Уточняется, что группировка направила на заводы 10 дронов и пообещала расширить диапазон своих атак на Саудовскую Аравию.



Нападение беспилотников на крупнейший завод в Саудовской Аравии стало причиной масштабного пожара. Позже в Министерстве внутренних дел страны рассказали, что возгорание локализировано, а огонь взят под контроль.





