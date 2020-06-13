Rambler's Top100











Протесты в Лондоне: массовые столкновения и задержания | Фото:14.06 10:12   MIGnews.com

Избавление от истории: погромы BLM в Лондоне

В центре Лондона произошли массовые столкновения между активистами Black Lives Matter, правыми протестующими и полицией. Об этом сообщает BBC.

Премьер-министр Борис Джонсон осудил избиение офицеров, заявив, что "расистскому бандитизму нет места на наших улицах".



Тем не менее, на видео, опубликованных в Twitter, видны нападения активистов BML на полицию и правых протестующих.



В общей сложности были арестованы более 100 человек, в том числе за насильственные беспорядки, нападения на полицию и нападение с оружием. Шесть полицейских также получили легкие ранения.

Столкновения всполыхнули после призывов антирасистских групп к избавлению от памятника Уинстону Черчиллю. Их политические оппоненты вышли на улицы с призывом "защитить символы британской истории".



Со времени смерти Джорджа Флойда в Миннеаполисе, США, в прошлом месяце по всему миру прошли демонстрации против расизма и злоупотреблений со стороны полиции.


