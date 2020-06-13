Избавление от истории: погромы BLM в Лондоне

As what is being portrayed by the media as "far right hooligans" try to leave London as requested by the metropolitan police, hundreds of what is described by the media as the godly "BLM" attack them, Waterloo station under attack by the baying mob. pic.twitter.com/0H0wTw1fZK— Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 13, 2020
Protesters have attacked a man near Waterloo Station. Chants of 'Fuck EDL' pic.twitter.com/OLyNOeZALY— Jamie Macwhirter (@jamiemacwhirter) June 13, 2020
Video of the attack: pic.twitter.com/R7crXL1dhU— Jamie Macwhirter (@jamiemacwhirter) June 13, 2020