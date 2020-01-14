Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











В Испании на нефтехимическом заводе прогремел взрыв | Фото:15.01 06:44   MIGnews.com

В Испании на нефтехимическом заводе прогремел взрыв

Во вторник, 14 января, на территории нефтехимического завода в испанской провинции Таррагона прогремел взрыв, за которым последовал пожар.

Об этом сообщает служба гражданской обороны женералитета.

Информация о пострадавших не поступала, однако по неподтвержденным данным как минимум один человек мог получить тяжелые ранения.

Жителям близлежащих районов порекомендовали не выходить из дома и закрыть все окна.









Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
08:08
Для ФРГ построят военные корабли за €6 млрд
07:47
Россия: вариант обмена Иссахар не рассматривается
07:36
Барселона проигрывает в Израиле
07:26
Мандельблитт может закрыть дело против Дери
07:08
Попадание ракеты в Boeing: арестован человек, снявший видео
06:30
Прошедший день: Дайджест новостей, которые нельзя пропустить
05:44
Популярная российская группа попала в аварию
04:35
Победительница конкурса красоты потеряла белье на сцене
03:18
Обнаружен "самый спокойный человек на Земле"
02:00
Нормальная температура человека ниже "стандарта", - ученые
00:55
Геймеров порадуют игрой о молодом Шерлоке Холмсе
23:57
В 2019 году мировой океан нагрелся до рекордного уровня
23:34
Иран пригрозил Европе "решительным ответом"
23:15
Макгрегор напился перед боем с Нурмагомедовым
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus