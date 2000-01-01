Rambler's Top100






Смертоносный ураган `Майкл` убил уже 17 человек

Смертоносный ураган "Майкл" убил уже 17 человек

"Ураган столетия" "Майкл", который обрушился на США, унес жизни уже 17 человек, 8 из которых жители штата Флорида, сообщает в субботу, 13 октября The Times of Israel.

По данным издания, жертвами стихии стали также жители Джорджии, Вирджинии и Северной Каролины.


Местные власти отмечают, что число жертв, вероятно, будет расти, поскольку спасатели не имеют доступа ко всем пострадавшим районам.

"Я думаю, что это количество еще возрастет. Нам все еще не удалось добраться до зон, наиболее пострадавших от стихии", – заявил на пресс-конференции представитель Федерального агентства США по управлению в чрезвычайных ситуациях.


В ведомстве добавили, что спасатели продолжают поиски, используя при этом собак-ищеек, беспилотники и спутниковые данные.

Напомним, ураган "Майкл" обрушился на побережье штата Флорида в США 10 октября.


