Том Хэнкс опубликовал послание подписчикам с карантина | Фото:14.03 02:33   MIGnews.com

Том Хэнкс опубликовал послание подписчикам с карантина

Известный актер Том Хэнкс, у которого недавно обнаружили коронавирус вместе с его супругой Ритой Уилсон, написали обращение к своим поклонникам в Instagram.

Звезда Голливуда сообщил, что он с женой остаются на самоизоляции, чтобы не подвергать никого риску. По его словам, им предоставляют необходимую медицинскую помощь и заботу.

Он также призвал своих подписчиков следовать всем инструкциям, заботиться друг о друге и быть на позитивной волне.

"Помните, что, несмотря на все текущие события, в бейсболе не плачут", - написал Том Хэнкс.

Напомним, что актер снимался в фильмах Большой, Форрест Гамп, Спасти рядового Райана, Изгой и других.




