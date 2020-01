Видео: полиция Ирана расстреливает демонстрантов

13.01 11:04 MIGnews.com

BREAKING: Iranian regime forces are opening fire on protesters.

This woman was shot in Tehran’s Azadi Ave for protesting the regime's murder of 176 passengers. Time to topple this evil regime! #IranAttacks #iranprotest Israel 🇮🇱 is 🙏for you . #IranianProtesters @cnnbrk #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/F5leiDdLGH