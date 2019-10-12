Rambler's Top100






Наступление Турции: названо число жертв среди гражданских | Фото:12.10 15:31   MIGnews.com

Наступление Турции: названо число жертв среди гражданских

На севере Сирии в результате наступления турецких военных погибли около 30 гражданских.

Об этом сообщает Reuters со ссылкой на заявление сирийской обсерватории по правам человека.

Отметим, что турецкие войска вошли на территорию Сирии 9 октября. В связи сирийские курды объявили трехдневную всеобщую мобилизацию.



На фоне подготовки турецкой армии к наступлению президент США Дональд Трамп заявил, что уничтожит экономику Турции, если та позволит себе "недопустимые действия". При этом, американских военных вывели из района операции.

12 октября появилась информация, что сирийские повстанцы захватили контроль над центром сирийского пограничного города Рас-эль-Айн.

В свою очередь, курды в ответ отрицали, что поддерживаемые Турцией силы взяли населенный пункт, отметив, что бои продолжаются.



