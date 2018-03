Крушение пассажирского самолета в Катманду

12.03 12:14 MIGnews.com

#Video The 78-seater Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing & crashed. The aircraft (S2-AGU) took off from Dhaka & landed at TIA at 2:20pm



Video courtesy: @1stNepali https://t.co/4bJvvM3jtH pic.twitter.com/0hbs7Woub9