Найдем мертвым основатель "белых касок"

I have deleted a strand about the unexplained death of @SyriaCivilDef founder James Le Mesurier in Istanbul. Shorter version: there’s a good deal of suspicion it may be murder by a state actor, but others suggest he may have taken his own life. I will pick up as it clarifies — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) November 11, 2019

Former British Army intelligence officer found dead near his office in Istanbul



James Le Mesurier was honoured by the Queen for his work with the White Helmets civil defence group in Syriahttps://t.co/tCYP7ZLjGY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 11, 2019

News coming in of death of former MI6, British mercenary founder of Al Qaeda #WhiteHelmets at his home in #Istanbul. Confirmed by WH promoter, Oz Katerji. Who is James Le Mesurier? https://t.co/eF9iK6q5Pm — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) November 11, 2019

В Стамбуле найден мертвым бывший британский военный, основатель сирийской неправительственной организации "Белые каски" Джеймс Ле Мезюрье.Тело мужчины нашли возле дома, передает издание ВВС.Уточняется, что причина смерти пока не известна. По данным СМИ, работник местной мечети нашел тело Мещюрье с переломанными ногами ног и пробитым черепом примерно в 04:30 по местному времени.В свою очередь, издание The Sun сообщает, что Мезюрье обнаружили под балконом. Тем не менее, возможность того, что он случайно выпал, вызывает сомнения."Есть подозрения, что это могло быть убийство, дело рук агента государства, некоторые полагают, что он, возможно, покончил с собой", — написал журналист ВВС Марк Урбан в Twitter.Ле Мезюрье был основателем некоммерческой организации Mayday Rescue. В 2013 году он помогал тренировать первых членов созданной в Сирии организации "Белые каски". На сайте Mayday Rescue подтвердили информацию о смерти. В сообщении указывается, что Мезюрье был руководителем и основателем "Белых касок".В 2016 году Мезюрье был награжден Орденом Британской империи. В том же году "Белые каски" получили премию "За правильный образ жизни" за смелость, сострадание и гуманитарное участие в спасении гражданского населения. Организация также была номинирована на Нобелевскую премию мира.