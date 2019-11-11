I have deleted a strand about the unexplained death of @SyriaCivilDef founder James Le Mesurier in Istanbul. Shorter version: there’s a good deal of suspicion it may be murder by a state actor, but others suggest he may have taken his own life. I will pick up as it clarifies— Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) November 11, 2019
Former British Army intelligence officer found dead near his office in Istanbul— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 11, 2019
James Le Mesurier was honoured by the Queen for his work with the White Helmets civil defence group in Syriahttps://t.co/tCYP7ZLjGY
News coming in of death of former MI6, British mercenary founder of Al Qaeda #WhiteHelmets at his home in #Istanbul. Confirmed by WH promoter, Oz Katerji. Who is James Le Mesurier? https://t.co/eF9iK6q5Pm— vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) November 11, 2019