Взрыв прогремел на иранском нефтяном танкере

🇮🇷 Iranian oil tanker #Sinopa was hit by an explosion in the red sea near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where experts on board the vessel likely that the explosion was the result of a terrorist act. pic.twitter.com/Susi7X0wuG— INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) October 11, 2019
Two tanks on #Sinopa were damaged by the explosion and oil is spilling out to the #Redsea. The tanker, known previously as #Susangird, was heading to #Suez canal and from there to the Mediterranean pic.twitter.com/ubAD9bQyh1— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) October 11, 2019
geolocation/yesterdays 1528 utc sat image of iranian ship SINOPA next to MEHRAB another iranian ship— il kanguru (@il_kanguru) October 11, 2019
20.28900, 38.48344 pic.twitter.com/MHjyQFrZR4