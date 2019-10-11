Rambler's Top100






Взрыв прогремел на иранском нефтяном танкере | Фото:11.10 09:25   MIGnews.com

Взрыв прогремел на иранском нефтяном танкере

В пятницу, 11 октября, на иранском танкере "Sinopa" в Красном море недалеко от саудовского порта Джидда прогремел мощный взрыв.

По данным The Mirror, ЧП стало причиной разлива нефти и пожара на борту судна, принадлежащего Национальной иранской нефтяной компании (NIOC).

По предварительным данным, повреждены два нефтяных резервуара. В настоящее время специалисты изучают место происшествия.

Предполагается, что инцидент мог быть терактом. По некоторым данным, причиной взрыва погли послужить две ракеты. Уточняется, что судно, которое ранее называлось Susangird, направлялось в Сирию - через Суэцкий канал и Средиземное море - с одним миллионном баррелей нефти.

"Технические эксперты считают, что инцидент может быть связан с террористической деятельностью", – сообщает Иранское полуофициальное информационное агентство Fars.

Уточняется, что все члены экипажа в безопасности, никто не пострадал. Это уже был третий по счету танкер, выведенный из строя в Красном море за полгода.






