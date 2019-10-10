Атака на министра безопасности Индонезии попала на видео

#wirantoget well soon pic.twitter.com/xQPQiEHs0y— | UCOK TUNGKIK | (@ArdanzDj) October 10, 2019
#wirantoget well soon pic.twitter.com/xQPQiEHs0y
It looks like Wiranto's aide/security guard managed to stop the perpetrators just before he reached WirantoThe attack occurred when Wiranto just got out of the car to board a helicopter to Jakarta pic.twitter.com/d8Wy7h3gI2— Rah (@rahmawatyrahh) October 10, 2019
It looks like Wiranto's aide/security guard managed to stop the perpetrators just before he reached WirantoThe attack occurred when Wiranto just got out of the car to board a helicopter to Jakarta pic.twitter.com/d8Wy7h3gI2