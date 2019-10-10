Rambler's Top100






Видео: кровавое нападение на министра безопасности Индонезии | Фото:10.10 14:40   MIGnews.com

Атака на министра безопасности Индонезии попала на видео

В четверг, 10 октября, на министра политических, правовых и внутренних дел Индонезии Виранто напал неизвестный с ножом.

Об этом сообщает издание The Jakarta Post.

Это случилось во время рабочего визита чиновника в провинцию Бантен, где должно было состояться открытие здания университета. Министр был срочно госпитализирован, а кроме него ранение получил и начальник местной полиции.


"Мы все еще ищем подтверждение, но по фотографиям, которые мы видели, шефу местной полиции нанесли удар в спину", — рассказал представитель национальной полиции генерал Деди Празетио.

Позже он заявил, что полиция арестовала мужчину и женщину, подозреваемых в нападении. Нападавший якобы является последователем радикальных учений.



