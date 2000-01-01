Rambler's Top100






В Канаде неизвестный открыл стрельбу: 4 человека погибли

В Канаде неизвестный открыл стрельбу: 4 человека погибли

Полиция восточного канадского города Фредериктон, расположенного в провинции Нью-Брансуик сегодня сообщила, что один подозреваемый находится под стражей после того, как он открыл стрельбу, в результате чего погибли 4 человека, двое из которых правоохранители.

Об этом в пятницу, 10 августа пишет The Times of Israel.

Инцидент произошел около 03:40 по местному времени на улице Бруксайд Драйв.

Стражи порядки призвали местное население по возможности избегать посещения данного района, а также не распространять в социальных сетях непроверенную информацию.


"Из четырех погибших во время утренней стрельбы на Бруксайд Драйв двое были полицейскими Фредериктона", – сообщила полиция в Twitter.


На данный момент имена погибших не публикуются в интересах следствия.

Район ЧП оцеплен, на месте перестрелки работают эксперты.


