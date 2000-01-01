В Канаде неизвестный открыл стрельбу: 4 человека погибли

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 августа 2018 г.
UPDATE: Police in Fredericton say they have one suspect in custody but advise residents that the area will remain "contained for the foreseeable future" https://t.co/k7E0lRJM4k pic.twitter.com/eSUBTTfxDB— CBS News (@CBSNews) 10 августа 2018 г.