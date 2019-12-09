Rambler's Top100






В Новой Зеландии `проснулся` вулкан`: есть погибший | Фото:09.12 09:28   MIGnews.com

В Новой Зеландии "проснулся" вулкан": есть погибший

На севере Новой Зеландии на острове Уайт-Айленд произошло извержение вулкана, в результате чего погиб минимум один человек.

По данным ВВС, туристы прогуливались по краю кратера всего за несколько минут до извержения, потому число жертв может увеличиться.

Как сообщает полиция, зона активности вулкана на данный момент является слишком опасной, в связи с чем нет возможности проводить спасательную операцию.


Известно, что группа из 23 туристов была эвакуирована с острова. По словам медиков, 20 человек нуждались в помощи.

Премьер-министр Джасинда Ардерн сообщила, что около ста человек находились недалеко от вулкана на острове Уайт-Айленд в момент его извержения, есть пропавшие. Тем не менее, полиция утверждает, что путешественников было вдвое меньше.

"Я мало чего знаю, кроме того, что произошло извержение и несколько человек были на острове в тот момент, и они пострадали", – сообщила журналистам мэр города Уакатане Джуди Тернер.

3 декабря веб-сайт GeoNet по мониторингу геологической опасности предупредил, что "вулкан может вступить в активную фазу", хотя на тот момент никакой опасности для посетителей объект не представлял. За последние годы на Белом острове произошло несколько извержений, последнее – в 2016 году.

Полиция предупреждает местных жителей, живущих в этом районе, чтобы не выходили из дома. Ожидается, что извержение не повлияет на Северный остров, так как пепел вряд ли достигнет материка.





