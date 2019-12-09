09.12 09:28 MIGnews.com

В Новой Зеландии "проснулся" вулкан": есть погибший

🚨 — BREAKING: DEVELOPING: Volcano erupts on White Island off New Zealand's North Island; reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/J2cuCK8Dhk — ®️BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) December 9, 2019

Those are some of the people put boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end.



The helicopters on the island looked destroyed: pic.twitter.com/jds5QBD1yg — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

💥Video geldi yeni zelanda



Breaking: Video shows the eruption of White Island volcano in New Zealand. Up to 20 people have been injured in the eruption. pic.twitter.com/lWEsMPqz9T — Caglar0834 (@caglar0834) December 9, 2019

WATCH: Dramatic video shows moment volcano erupts at White Island in New Zealand; an unknown number of people are missing pic.twitter.com/Ei8uMysms4 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 9, 2019

