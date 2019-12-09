Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии: число жертв увеличилось

A report in the New Zealand Herald says the majority of those injured in the volcano eruption were passengers on this cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, who were visiting White Island during the day pic.twitter.com/lwXS9NfWRb— Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 9, 2019
My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt— Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019