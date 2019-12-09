Rambler's Top100






Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии: число жертв увеличилось | Фото:09.12 14:30   MIGnews.com

Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии: число жертв увеличилось

Количество жертв в результате извержения вулкана на острове в Новой Зеландии увеличилось до пяти.

По данным внешнеполитических ведомств, среди погибших израильтян и россиян не было, передает The Times of Israel.

Уточняется, что по меньшей мере 10 туристов осталось на острове после эвакуации, потому власти не уверены, что они живы. Большинство из 18 выживших получили ранения, у некоторых – серьезные ожоги.

Часть путешественников прибыла на международном круизном лайнере Royal Caribbean International Ovation of the Seas, который отправился в тур из Сиднея на прошлой неделе. Судно должно было отбыть в Веллингтон вечером, 9 декабря, однако останется в порту.

"Несколько наших гостей сегодня посетили остров. Мы предложим всевозможную помощь нашим клиентам и местным властям", – прокомментировали в компании.



