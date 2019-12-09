09.12 14:30 MIGnews.com

Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии: число жертв увеличилось

A report in the New Zealand Herald says the majority of those injured in the volcano eruption were passengers on this cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, who were visiting White Island during the day pic.twitter.com/lwXS9NfWRb — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 9, 2019

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Количество жертв в результате извержения вулкана на острове в Новой Зеландии увеличилось до пяти.По данным внешнеполитических ведомств, среди погибших израильтян и россиян не было, передает The Times of Israel.Уточняется, что по меньшей мере 10 туристов осталось на острове после эвакуации, потому власти не уверены, что они живы. Большинство из 18 выживших получили ранения, у некоторых – серьезные ожоги.Часть путешественников прибыла на международном круизном лайнере Royal Caribbean International Ovation of the Seas, который отправился в тур из Сиднея на прошлой неделе. Судно должно было отбыть в Веллингтон вечером, 9 декабря, однако останется в порту."Несколько наших гостей сегодня посетили остров. Мы предложим всевозможную помощь нашим клиентам и местным властям", – прокомментировали в компании.