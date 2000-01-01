09.11 09:50 MIGnews.com

Масштабные пожары охватили Австралию: есть жертвы

Australia is battling a record number of emergency-level bushfires, turning the sky over some cities red.



▪️ 100 fires across Queensland + New South Wales

▪️ 6,000+ people ordered to evacuate

▪️ Officials say they are in "uncharted territory" pic.twitter.com/ybB1JgCCTY — AJ+ (@ajplus) 8 ноября 2019 г.

The fact that there’s 90+ fires in NSW, Australia BUT also roads are closed from snowfall in NSW, Australia and no one out of Australia knows about it. This is what our world is now coming to. #ClimateChange #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/pVmSAUnMJm — TPWK (@jessballangarry) 8 ноября 2019 г.

#SuomiNPP captured this image today of dramatic smoke from bush fires in New South Wales, Australia. These fires are introducing large amounts of smoke particles into the atmosphere, as seen in the 2nd S-NPP image. According to @NSWRFS, 45 of the 82 fires are not yet contained. pic.twitter.com/LeRvqrv9Az — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) 8 ноября 2019 г.

‘We’ve never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency alert level.’ — This POV footage shows what firefighters see as they fight Australia’s historic wildfires pic.twitter.com/yPkRQp9UDc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) 8 ноября 2019 г.

News Alert : Australia - 82 fires are burning across New South Wales with 45 yet to be contained. 12 fires are currently at emergency-level. More than 1,000 firefighters and 70 aircraft have been deployed. #NewSouthWales #Australia



Video : NSW RFSpic.twitter.com/nBT3kyFE2u — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) 8 ноября 2019 г.

В пятницу, 8 ноября, в Австралии погибли два человека, семеро числятся пропавшими без вести из-за масштабных лесных пожаров.Об этом 9 ноября заявил премьер-министр штата Новый Южный Уэльс Глэдис Береджиклян, передает Sydney Morning Herald.К настоящему времени на юго-востоке Австралии бушует 135 пожаров. В общей сложности от стихии погибли минимум 30 человек, а Местные власти ожидают, что число жертв может увеличиться. 150 домов были разрушены."Эти пожары уже унесли две жизни. Поскольку мы получаем доступ к другим районам, которые ранее были отрезаны, мы снова ожидаем плохих новостей", – сказал премьер-министр Скотт Моррисон.По его словам, военнослужащие австралийских ВС могут быть использованы для оказания помощи аварийным службам. Уточняется, что это один из самых страшных сезонов лесных пожаров в Австралии. В пятницу государственные пожарные органы выпустили рекордное количество предупреждений.