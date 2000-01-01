Rambler's Top100






Масштабные пожары охватили Австралию: есть жертвы | Фото:09.11 09:50   MIGnews.com

Масштабные пожары охватили Австралию: есть жертвы

В пятницу, 8 ноября, в Австралии погибли два человека, семеро числятся пропавшими без вести из-за масштабных лесных пожаров.

Об этом 9 ноября заявил премьер-министр штата Новый Южный Уэльс Глэдис Береджиклян, передает Sydney Morning Herald.

К настоящему времени на юго-востоке Австралии бушует 135 пожаров. В общей сложности от стихии погибли минимум 30 человек, а Местные власти ожидают, что число жертв может увеличиться. 150 домов были разрушены.




"Эти пожары уже унесли две жизни. Поскольку мы получаем доступ к другим районам, которые ранее были отрезаны, мы снова ожидаем плохих новостей", – сказал премьер-министр Скотт Моррисон.

По его словам, военнослужащие австралийских ВС могут быть использованы для оказания помощи аварийным службам. Уточняется, что это один из самых страшных сезонов лесных пожаров в Австралии. В пятницу государственные пожарные органы выпустили рекордное количество предупреждений.











