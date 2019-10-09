Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Стрельба в Галле: все, что известно на данный момент | Фото:09.10 20:07   MIGnews.com

Стрельба в Галле: все, что известно на данный момент

В сети обнародовали видеокадры, на которые попал момент стрельбы на еврейском кладбище в немецком городе Галле.

Соответствующее видео опубликовал пользователь социальной сети Twitter Михаэль Зисман.

Сообщается, что силовики смогли задержать одного из нападавших, однако опасность сохраняется. Правоохранительные органы работают над стабилизацией ситуации. Пока о мотивах преступников и возможной антисемитской подоплеке ничего не известно.





В свою очередь генеральный секретарь ООН Антониу Гутерреш осудил атаку в Галле, сообщил журналистам заместитель официального представителя генсека Фархан Хак, кроме того, министр иностранных дел Германии Хейко Маас также выразил соболезнования по поводу происшествия.



"Стрельба в синагоге на Йом Кипур ранит нас прямо в сердце. Мы должны бороться с антисемитизмом в стране. В эти трудные часы все мои мысли о погибших и раненых, их родственниках и полиции", – отметил Маас.



Позже в немецких СМИ появилась информация, что в Ландсберге, который расположен неподалеку от Галле, произошло еще одно нападение стрельба. Преступники пытались отнять у таксиста авто и ранили его, пытаясь скрыться после первой атаки. Правоохранители настоятельно рекомендовали местным жителям оставаться дома и не выходить на улицу.

Также сообщается, что один из подозреваемых попал в ДТП, пытаясь уйти от правоохранителей. Его авто столкнулось с грузовиком на федеральной трассе B91, в 40 км от Галле. В багажнике найдено оружие. На место происшествия прибыли сотрудники экстренных служб, трасса перекрыта.



По предварительным данным, подозреваемый – немец. Полиция пока официально не подтверждала эту информацию, известно лишь о задержании одного из подозреваемых. Силовики взяли синагоги во всех крупных городах юго-запада страны под усиленную охрану, а также усилили патрулирование железнодорожных вокзалов и в аэропортов на пути следования от границ с Польшей и Чехией.



По данным председателя Еврейской общины в Галле Макса Приворожского, в синагоге на момент начала стрельбы было около ста человек. Нападавший пытался войти в синагогу, однако охрана у входа остановила его.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
21:23
Египет потребовал созвать ЛАГ из-за действий Анкары
20:50
Нобелевку по химии вручили за развитие литий-ионных батарей
20:23
В Мексике жители города устроили самосуд над мэром
19:54
Трагедия в Йом Кипур: погибли два ребенка
19:32
Турция официально начала военную операцию в Сирии
17:03
Туск в гневе обратился к Борису Джонсону из-за Brexit
17:01
Евреи изнуряют душу
16:33
В Риме повесили чучело Греты Тунберг
16:30
Вещи лидера The Prodigy продадут для погашения долгов
16:02
В Эладе мальчик отрубил себе два пальца электронной пилой
15:34
Солдат, тяжело раненый в Газе, отыграл свадьбу
15:10
Firechallenge для мальчика чуть не закончился фатально
15:04
"Сверхсекретная война" ХАМАСа
14:48
Макрон пообещал "беспощадно бороться" с исламским террором
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus