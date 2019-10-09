09.10 20:07 MIGnews.com

Стрельба в Галле: все, что известно на данный момент

BREAKING: 35-mins of head-mounted camera footage of #Halle #Germany shooting was posted on video game site, showing first-person footage of his ammo and the shooting similar to that of NZ attack. Shooter says in English prior to shooting: The “root of all problems are the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/d1QZyAqBD4 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019

Dass am Versöhnungsfest #YomKippur auf eine Synagoge geschossen wird, trifft uns ins Herz. Wir alle müssen gegen den Antisemitismus in unserem Land vorgehen. In diesen schweren Stunden sind meine Gedanken bei den Toten und Verletzten, ihren Angehörigen und der Polizei. #Halle — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) October 9, 2019

BREAKING: 35-mins of head-mounted camera footage of #Halle #Germany shooting was posted on video game site, showing first-person footage of his ammo and the shooting similar to that of NZ attack. Shooter says in English prior to shooting: The “root of all problems are the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/d1QZyAqBD4 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019

Halle shooting: Max Privorozki, chairman of the Jewish Community in Halle, told @SPIEGELONLINE that "there were 70 to 80 people in the synagogue" at the time of the shooting.



A suspect tried to enter the synagogue, he added, and security measures at the entrance stopped him. — Dana Regev (@Dana_Regev) October 9, 2019

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии





В сети обнародовали видеокадры, на которые попал момент стрельбы на еврейском кладбище в немецком городе Галле.Соответствующее видео опубликовал пользователь социальной сети Twitter Михаэль Зисман.Сообщается, что силовики смогли задержать одного из нападавших, однако опасность сохраняется. Правоохранительные органы работают над стабилизацией ситуации. Пока о мотивах преступников и возможной антисемитской подоплеке ничего не известно.В свою очередь генеральный секретарь ООН Антониу Гутерреш осудил атаку в Галле, сообщил журналистам заместитель официального представителя генсека Фархан Хак, кроме того, министр иностранных дел Германии Хейко Маас также выразил соболезнования по поводу происшествия."Стрельба в синагоге на Йом Кипур ранит нас прямо в сердце. Мы должны бороться с антисемитизмом в стране. В эти трудные часы все мои мысли о погибших и раненых, их родственниках и полиции", – отметил Маас.Позже в немецких СМИ появилась информация, что в Ландсберге, который расположен неподалеку от Галле, произошло еще одно нападение стрельба. Преступники пытались отнять у таксиста авто и ранили его, пытаясь скрыться после первой атаки. Правоохранители настоятельно рекомендовали местным жителям оставаться дома и не выходить на улицу.Также сообщается, что один из подозреваемых попал в ДТП, пытаясь уйти от правоохранителей. Его авто столкнулось с грузовиком на федеральной трассе B91, в 40 км от Галле. В багажнике найдено оружие. На место происшествия прибыли сотрудники экстренных служб, трасса перекрыта.По предварительным данным, подозреваемый – немец. Полиция пока официально не подтверждала эту информацию, известно лишь о задержании одного из подозреваемых. Силовики взяли синагоги во всех крупных городах юго-запада страны под усиленную охрану, а также усилили патрулирование железнодорожных вокзалов и в аэропортов на пути следования от границ с Польшей и Чехией.По данным председателя Еврейской общины в Галле Макса Приворожского, в синагоге на момент начала стрельбы было около ста человек. Нападавший пытался войти в синагогу, однако охрана у входа остановила его.