Стрельба в Галле: все, что известно на данный момент

Irre! #Halle via @MDR_aktuell pic.twitter.com/0SLLBaGF5O— Michael Ziesmann (@M_Ziesmann) October 9, 2019
BREAKING: 35-mins of head-mounted camera footage of #Halle #Germany shooting was posted on video game site, showing first-person footage of his ammo and the shooting similar to that of NZ attack. Shooter says in English prior to shooting: The “root of all problems are the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/d1QZyAqBD4— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019
Dass am Versöhnungsfest #YomKippur auf eine Synagoge geschossen wird, trifft uns ins Herz. Wir alle müssen gegen den Antisemitismus in unserem Land vorgehen. In diesen schweren Stunden sind meine Gedanken bei den Toten und Verletzten, ihren Angehörigen und der Polizei. #Halle— Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) October 9, 2019
Halle shooting: Max Privorozki, chairman of the Jewish Community in Halle, told @SPIEGELONLINE that "there were 70 to 80 people in the synagogue" at the time of the shooting.— Dana Regev (@Dana_Regev) October 9, 2019
A suspect tried to enter the synagogue, he added, and security measures at the entrance stopped him.