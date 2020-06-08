10.06 07:10 MIGnews.com

A 36-year old Hanover man named Harry Rogers was arrested after witnesses say he drove a truck into a crowd of protestors in Lakeside. Henrico Police have charged him with assault and battery. Here is video from a witness right after the incident.

