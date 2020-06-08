Rambler's Top100











Протесты в США: лидер `Ку-клукс-клана` въехал в толпу

Протесты в США: "лидер" Ку-клукс-клана въехал в толпу

В американском штате Вирджиния полиция арестовала самопровозглашенного лидера Ку-клукс-клана Гарри Роджерса, въехавшего в толпу протестующих Black Lives Matters.

Об этом сообщило издание ВВС.

По данным прокуроров, 36-летний Роджерс "неосторожно" ехал в направлении протеста и специально давил на газ. В итоге пострадал один демонстрант. Дело расследуют как преступление на почве ненависти.



Гарри Роджерс представился как "президент" Ку-клукс-клана Вирджинии. Он является активным пропагандистом идеологии Конфедерации – одной из сторон в гражданской войне США, которая выступала против отмены рабства.




