Гонконг охватили протесты против закона об экстрадиции

09.06 18:05 MIGnews.com

Over 150,000 protesters march in #HongKong in a MASSIVE protest against legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland #China🇨🇳to face charges.



I bet @TheDemocrats would hold #impeachment hearings if we marched in DC‼️🇺🇸#ImpeachTrumppic.twitter.com/0bQ83m6UN5