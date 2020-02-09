Rambler's Top100








Британию накрыл мощный шторм: первые видео

В воскресенье, 9 февраля, на всей территории Великобритании был объявлен желтый уровень опасности из-за штормового ветра и ливня, принесенных штормом "Сиара".

Пользователи сети показали, как по улицам плывут урны и фургоны.

Скорость ветра превышала 144 км/ч, из-за чего многие авиакомпании отменили международные и внутренние рейсы, а в Лондоне были закрыты все королевские парки. Также из-за урагана отменили матч Премьер-лиги между "Манчестер-сити" и "Уэст-Хэм".

Согласно прогнозу синоптиков, 10 февраля на севере Англии возможны сильные снегопады, что может привести к обледенению дорог.







