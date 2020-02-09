10.02 01:44 MIGnews.com

Британию накрыл мощный шторм: первые видео

It's getting windy. A lucky escape for this lorry driver on the #A20 heading for Dover, he was helped out by our traffic officers. If you must travel, plan ahead, watch for fallen trees, flying cones or debris, and drive safely. Be careful out there folks #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/8U7jTWCWla — Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) February 9, 2020

#StormCíara

We go live to #HebdenBridge as Boris Johnson arrives to offer his support. pic.twitter.com/qJGARvtfI0 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) February 9, 2020

Despite the heavy rain and winds, there is still some racing going ahead this afternoon in Britain 👀😉#StormCiara pic.twitter.com/AgYsNHa7Rz — 10bet (@10betSports) February 9, 2020

Big shout out to everyone working for the emergency services who are keeping us safe during #StormCiaًra pic.twitter.com/pGwPVjIqDb — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) February 9, 2020

В воскресенье, 9 февраля, на всей территории Великобритании был объявлен желтый уровень опасности из-за штормового ветра и ливня, принесенных штормом "Сиара".Пользователи сети показали, как по улицам плывут урны и фургоны.Скорость ветра превышала 144 км/ч, из-за чего многие авиакомпании отменили международные и внутренние рейсы, а в Лондоне были закрыты все королевские парки. Также из-за урагана отменили матч Премьер-лиги между "Манчестер-сити" и "Уэст-Хэм".Согласно прогнозу синоптиков, 10 февраля на севере Англии возможны сильные снегопады, что может привести к обледенению дорог.