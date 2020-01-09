Rambler's Top100








Видео предположительного попадания иранской ракеты в Boeing | Фото:09.01 23:24   MIGnews.com

Видео предположительного попадания иранской ракеты в Boeing

Международная группа расследователей Bellingcat опубликовала видео предположительного попадания иранской ракеты класса "земля-воздух" в пассажирский самолет "Международные авиалинии Украины" под Тегераном.

На ролике показали, как некий светящийся объект приближается к самолету, после чего гремят несколько мощных взрывов.



"По нашей первоначальной оценке, видео показывает многоквартирный дом в западной части Паранда (город в Иране, - ред.). Это похоже на известную траекторию самолета PS 752", – добавили расследователи.

В свою очередь, издание The New York Times подтвердило подлинность данного видео.




