Видео предположительного попадания иранской ракеты в Boeing

The buildings to the left of the camera were constructed after the most recent Google Earth satellite image (September 2019), and are visible in a Terraserver satellite image. You can see our approximate geolocation on Google Maps here:https://t.co/667LS2KWd7 pic.twitter.com/hFVeIHHxJQ — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

Included in the article is a great annotated video of the incident put together by @JakeGodin of Newsy. Watch it here: pic.twitter.com/JPchrLWDky — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

By measuring the time that it took for the camera to hear the explosion, we estimated the distance of the event (red circle), and cross-referenced it with the geolocation of the video and the flight trajectory of #PS752 (taken from from FlightRadar24). pic.twitter.com/76vw5zyM6Z — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

