Скончался модельер Патрик-Луи Виттон 08.11 12:20   MIGnews.com

Скончался модельер Патрик-Луи Виттон

Праправнук основателя торгового дома Louis Vuitton модельер Патрик-Луи Виттон ушёл из жизни в возрасте 68 жизни, говорится на странице модного дома в Instagram.

Причины смерти Виттона не уточняются. В сообщении Louis Vuitton подчеркивается, что модельер продолжил семейную традицию, присоединившись к деятельности модного дома в 1973 году.

Основателем торгового дома Louis Vuitton является Луи Виттон, открывший его в 1854 году во Франции. Кампания занимается производством чемоданов и сумок, модной одежды, парфюмерии, аксессуаров класса "люкс", выпускаемых под одноимённой торговой маркой.



