Мятежи в пригородах Парижа из-за изнасилованного марокканца 08.02 14:44   MIGnews.com

Мятежи в пригородах Парижа из-за изнасилованного марокканца

В северо-восточных пригородах Парижа на протяжении минувшей ночи продолжались массовые беспорядки, вызванные изнасилованием полицейским 18-летнего жителя Сен-Дени.

Полиция арестовала 17 человек.










Потерпевший подвергся сексуальному насилию во время проверки удостоверений личности у группы молодых людей, заподозренных в том, что они торгуют наркотиками.

Одному офицеру полиции официально предъявлено обвинение в изнасиловании при отягчающих обстоятельствах, еще трем - в нападении при отягчающих обстоятельствах.

Жертву нападения, "сына французской матери и марокканского отца", посетил в больнице президент Франции Франсуа Олланд.
