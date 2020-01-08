Rambler's Top100








Обстрел американских авиабаз: США ввели бесполетную зону | Фото:08.01 07:11   MIGnews.com

FAA запретило полеты над Персидским заливом

Федеральное управление гражданской авиации (FAA) Соединенных Штатов Америки запретило американским авиакомпаниям совершать пассажирские и грузовые полеты в воздушном пространстве над Ираном и Ираком, а также над водами Персидского и Оманского заливов.

Соответствующее постановление FAA в среду, 8 января, опубликовано пресс-службой ведомства в социальной сети Twitter.



В управлении считают, что обострение обстановки на Ближнем Востоке представляет собой потенциальную угрозу для американской гражданской авиации. Это решение FAA объявлено вскоре после атаки Ирана на военные базы США в Ираке. О сроках действия запрета не сообщается.



Отметим, в ночь на 8 января Иран нанес ракетные удары по авиабазе Айн аль-Асад и военной базе в Эрбиле, где находились военнослужащие США. Тегеран утверждает, что в результате атаки база Айн аль-Асад была "полностью разрушена". В Пентагоне пока не готовы оценить нанесенный ущерб.


