СМИ: недалеко от места крушения Boeing найден обломок ракеты

Looks indeed like remnants of a 9M331 of a Tor-M1 SAM system. I suspected this system to be involved in the downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 in Tehran during our @BILD show this morning. https://t.co/j7wjKHowNz — Björn Stritzel (@bjoernstritzel) January 8, 2020

Image is taken by a citizen journalist in #Shahriar & is sent for @AshkanMonfared_ who uploaded for first time on #Twitter here 👇https://t.co/LGPEjLa4IB pic.twitter.com/TP8Z3j8Ohs — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020

This is another video showing crash of Flight #PS752 near #Shahriar, southwest of #Tehran early morning today. The Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine International Airlines exploded mid-aid before impacting ground. There is unconfirmed rumor about friendly fire by #IRGC|ASF Tor-M1 system pic.twitter.com/ej7Sk4Ngiz — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020

Иранцы опубликовали фотографии, на которых предположительно изображен фрагмент головки самонаведения зенитной управляемой ракеты 9M331.Пользователи предположили, что это остатки снаряда, который мог сбить украинский Boeing компании "Международные авиалинии Украины" над Тегераном."Я подозреваю, что эта система была причастна к падению украинского Boeing 737 в Тегеране", – написал спецкорреспондент Bild Бьорн Стрицель.Пользователи в описании отметили, что этот обломок был найден местными жителями недалеко от места крушения самолета.Генерал-майор Службы безопасности Украины, бывший заместитель главы СБУ Виктор Ягун также написал, что в районе места крушения украинского лайнера обнаружены обломки ракеты комплекса ПВО "Тор-М1"."Данные ЗРК российского производства находятся на вооружении Ирана, в том числе прикрывают небо над столицей страны. Следует отметить, что в настоящее время, информация не подтверждена", – добавил он.В свою очередь, журналист Бабак Тагвей пояснил, что обнаруженный фрагмент является головкой самонаведения ракеты 9M331.