СМИ: недалеко от места крушения Boeing найден обломок ракеты

Looks indeed like remnants of a 9M331 of a Tor-M1 SAM system. I suspected this system to be involved in the downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 in Tehran during our @BILD show this morning. https://t.co/j7wjKHowNz— Björn Stritzel (@bjoernstritzel) January 8, 2020
Image is taken by a citizen journalist in #Shahriar & is sent for @AshkanMonfared_ who uploaded for first time on #Twitter here 👇https://t.co/LGPEjLa4IB pic.twitter.com/TP8Z3j8Ohs— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020
This is another video showing crash of Flight #PS752 near #Shahriar, southwest of #Tehran early morning today. The Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine International Airlines exploded mid-aid before impacting ground. There is unconfirmed rumor about friendly fire by #IRGC|ASF Tor-M1 system pic.twitter.com/ej7Sk4Ngiz— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020