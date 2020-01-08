Rambler's Top100








08.01 21:53   MIGnews.com

СМИ: недалеко от места крушения Boeing найден обломок ракеты

Иранцы опубликовали фотографии, на которых предположительно изображен фрагмент головки самонаведения зенитной управляемой ракеты 9M331.

Пользователи предположили, что это остатки снаряда, который мог сбить украинский Boeing компании "Международные авиалинии Украины" над Тегераном.

"Я подозреваю, что эта система была причастна к падению украинского Boeing 737 в Тегеране", – написал спецкорреспондент Bild Бьорн Стрицель.


Пользователи в описании отметили, что этот обломок был найден местными жителями недалеко от места крушения самолета.



Генерал-майор Службы безопасности Украины, бывший заместитель главы СБУ Виктор Ягун также написал, что в районе места крушения украинского лайнера обнаружены обломки ракеты комплекса ПВО "Тор-М1".

"Данные ЗРК российского производства находятся на вооружении Ирана, в том числе прикрывают небо над столицей страны. Следует отметить, что в настоящее время, информация не подтверждена", – добавил он.



В свою очередь, журналист Бабак Тагвей пояснил, что обнаруженный фрагмент является головкой самонаведения ракеты 9M331.






