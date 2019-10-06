В Сирии прогремела серия мощных взрывов на военных складах

07.10 07:38 MIGnews.com

Footage of explosion at ammo depot belonging to Syrian regime forces north of Hamaa. #Syria pic.twitter.com/Mw3yPQBwtQ

Large explosions heard at Al Abukamal #Syria where the pro #Iranian militias are situated close to the #Iraqi border. Earlier a huge ammunition depot exploded in northern Syria. Both sites were previously attacked by the #Israeli Air Force.