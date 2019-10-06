Rambler's Top100






В Сирии прогремела серия мощных взрывов на военных складах

В Сирии прогремела серия мощных взрывов на военных складах

В ночь на 7 октября прогремели несколько взрывов недалеко от города Хама, что на северо-западе Сирии.

Соответствующие сообщения, а также первые видео с места происшествия, начали появляться в социальных сетях.

Официального подтверждения информации пока не поступало. Один из пользователей соцсети Twitter опубликовал кадры, на которых запечатлен момент взрыва в кромешной темноте. Утверждается, будто взорвался склад боеприпасов, принадлежащих силам сирийского режима.




Еще один пользователь соцсети от себя добавил, что взрыв прогремел на складе с "проиранскими ополченцами" недалеко от границы с Ираком.




Кто именно был инициатором взрывов на складах, и кому объекты действительно принадлежали, на данный момент доподлинно неизвестно.

Стоит отметить, что двумя днями ранее президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган заявил о планах проветси воздушную и наземную военную операцию для зачистки курдов, что демократические силы Сирии восприняли без интузиазма и пригрозили тотальной войной.


