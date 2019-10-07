07.10 19:00 MIGnews.com

Дубинки и насилие: в Гонконге вспыхнули новые протесты

Hong Kong is prosecuting 2 people for violating its new ban on face masks. They are the first to be charged and face up to 1 year in prison.



They were among tens of thousands who protested the ban yesterday: pic.twitter.com/t00tSyXOWV — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 7, 2019

#HongKong protesters in Halloween masks vandalize shops and paralyze city after court refuses to cancel anti-mask ban



READ MORE: https://t.co/c1vZ2oLRvG pic.twitter.com/wKBZMzfKO3 — RT (@RT_com) October 7, 2019

If you live in a place where you may be assaulted by protesters because you hold different political stands, you may bring something with you to protect yourself. That's how some #Hongkong citizens do now. However it didn't work well when you confront many. Also, biased media pic.twitter.com/1AOmH3gUky — Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) October 7, 2019

Journalist's helmet catches fire after being hit by petrol bomb in #HongKong https://t.co/pDghI0Sa63 pic.twitter.com/QyLtMGuQX7 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 7, 2019

Власти Гонконга запретили носить любые маски во время демонстраций, но жители с таким решением не согласились.Десятки тысяч человек вышли на улицы, несмотря на дождь, и в очередной раз митинги переросли в массовые беспорядки.Как сообщает ВВС, протестующие по стандартному сценарию построили баррикады, заблокировали движение, пытались громить здания компаний, связанных с Китаем.Очередной день демонстраций превратился в разгон слезоточивым газом, дубинками и водометами. Число пострадавших пока не указывается.Запрет на маски был введен главой администрации Гонконга Карри Лам на основе закона, принятого еще в колониальные времена, когда Гонконг находился под правлением Великобритании.