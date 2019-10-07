Дубинки и насилие: в Гонконге вспыхнули новые протесты

Hong Kong is prosecuting 2 people for violating its new ban on face masks. They are the first to be charged and face up to 1 year in prison.— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 7, 2019
They were among tens of thousands who protested the ban yesterday: pic.twitter.com/t00tSyXOWV
#HongKong protesters in Halloween masks vandalize shops and paralyze city after court refuses to cancel anti-mask ban— RT (@RT_com) October 7, 2019
READ MORE: https://t.co/c1vZ2oLRvG pic.twitter.com/wKBZMzfKO3
If you live in a place where you may be assaulted by protesters because you hold different political stands, you may bring something with you to protect yourself. That's how some #Hongkong citizens do now. However it didn't work well when you confront many. Also, biased media pic.twitter.com/1AOmH3gUky— Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) October 7, 2019
Another #Hongkong citizen assaulted by #HongKongProtesters. pic.twitter.com/wfqlYePHeU— Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) October 7, 2019
Journalist's helmet catches fire after being hit by petrol bomb in #HongKong https://t.co/pDghI0Sa63 pic.twitter.com/QyLtMGuQX7— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 7, 2019