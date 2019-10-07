Rambler's Top100






Дубинки и насилие: в Гонконге вспыхнули новые протесты | Фото:07.10 19:00   MIGnews.com

Дубинки и насилие: в Гонконге вспыхнули новые протесты

Власти Гонконга запретили носить любые маски во время демонстраций, но жители с таким решением не согласились.

Десятки тысяч человек вышли на улицы, несмотря на дождь, и в очередной раз митинги переросли в массовые беспорядки.

Как сообщает ВВС, протестующие по стандартному сценарию построили баррикады, заблокировали движение, пытались громить здания компаний, связанных с Китаем.


Очередной день демонстраций превратился в разгон слезоточивым газом, дубинками и водометами. Число пострадавших пока не указывается.

Запрет на маски был введен главой администрации Гонконга Карри Лам на основе закона, принятого еще в колониальные времена, когда Гонконг находился под правлением Великобритании.







