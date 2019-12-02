Роба Освенцима: ISU номинировал костюм фигуриста на премию

06.12 14:20 MIGnews.com

i am truly shocked at the inclusion of anton shulepov’s free skate costume in the best costume list. it is irresponsible and offensive. the horrors of genocide is not entertainment. remove it immediately.

The ISU regrets that by error the wrong costume (Free Skating instead of Short Program costume) of Mr. Shulepov has been presented for voting.



This error has been corrected and the ISU sincerely apologizes for this mistake and the bad sentiments it has caused.