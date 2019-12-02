Rambler's Top100






Роба Освенцима: ISU номинировал костюм фигуриста на премию 06.12 14:20   MIGnews.com

Роба Освенцима: ISU номинировал костюм фигуриста на премию

Международный союз конькобежцев (ISU) извинился за номинирование российского фигуриста Антона Шулепова на премию ISU Skating Awards.

Шулепов был претендентом в номинации "лучший костюм" – ISU отметил его образ для произвольной программы, в которой фигурист выступает под композицию из фильма "Список Шиндлера".

"Я очень шокирована включением костюма Антона Шулепова для произвольной программы в список лучших. Это безответственно и оскорбительно. Ужасы геноцида – не развлечение. Исправьте это немедленно", – написала разгневанная подписчица официального аккаунта ISU в соцсети.

Журналисты обратились к ISU за комментариями, и организаторы премии сказали, что допустили ошибку. Изначально был номинирован костюм российского фигуриста для короткой программы.

"ISU cожалеет, что по ошибке представил неправильный костюм (для произвольной программы вместо короткой) мистера Шулепова. Ошибка исправлена, ISU искренне извиняется за плохие настроения, которые она вызвала", – говорится в заявлении.



