Израиль нанес мощный авиаудар по Сирии | Фото:05.06 07:24   MIGnews.com

Израиль нанес мощный авиаудар по Сирии

Вечером, 4 июня, по оружейному объекту в районе Масиаф на севере Сирии был нанесен мощный авиаудар, в результате которого погибли девять человек.

По данным сирийских СМИ, атаку произвел Израиль, нанеся огромный ущерб.

По сообщению SANA, была активирована противовоздушная оборона Сирии. Между тем Сирийский центр мониторинга за соблюдением прав человека сообщил, что число погибших возрастет. Четверо жертв были сирийцами, а гражданство еще пятерых на данный момент неизвестно.



Армия обороны Израиля пока не прокомментировала ситуацию. А сирийские военные аналитики тем временем определили цель удара, основываясь на фото и видео с места происшествия.



По их словам, атака была совершена на базу, связанную с производством химического оружия и современных ракет, которую уже бомбили в июле 2018 года.



Масиаф расположен всего в нескольких километрах от сирийской зенитной батареи С-300 российской батареи С-400, которая, как предполагается, не использовалась для отражения атаки.

Ливанские СМИ сообщают, что за несколько минут до нападения были замечены израильские самолеты, летевшие над Ливаном. SANA подтверждает, что ракеты летели из воздушного пространства Ливана.








