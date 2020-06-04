05.06 07:24 MIGnews.com

Израиль нанес мощный авиаудар по Сирии

#Syria: footage showing the military base in outskirts of #Masyaf burning after it was destroyed 45 min ago by #Israel. pic.twitter.com/9EBM1hUXJS — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) June 4, 2020

#Syria

Syrian army air defence systems intercepted Israeli regime missile attacks on #Masyaf in western #Hama. pic.twitter.com/0zdUSAGBYP — IWN (@A7_Mirza) June 4, 2020

#Israel's #AirForce attacked a research facility near the city of #Masyaf #Syria from #Lebanon airspace #Syrian air defenses were activated after a number of Israeli missiles were tracked

Some of the missiles managed to hit the scientific research center, causing damage pic.twitter.com/NGjuuJgrGf — 🇸🇾 NadieHarbieh 🇸🇾 (@HarbiehNadie) June 4, 2020

It is said that these are cruise missiles launched by #Israeli F-16s at the #SAA related targets in #Masyaf but what I can see and hear is a fighter jet dispensing decoys & using afterburner. Therefore #Israel Air Force's F-16s deeply penetrated in #Syria's airspace tonight! https://t.co/4xGmpC21UU pic.twitter.com/KhRShEIzd4 — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) June 4, 2020

Вечером, 4 июня, по оружейному объекту в районе Масиаф на севере Сирии был нанесен мощный авиаудар, в результате которого погибли девять человек.По данным сирийских СМИ, атаку произвел Израиль, нанеся огромный ущерб.По сообщению SANA, была активирована противовоздушная оборона Сирии. Между тем Сирийский центр мониторинга за соблюдением прав человека сообщил, что число погибших возрастет. Четверо жертв были сирийцами, а гражданство еще пятерых на данный момент неизвестно.Армия обороны Израиля пока не прокомментировала ситуацию. А сирийские военные аналитики тем временем определили цель удара, основываясь на фото и видео с места происшествия.По их словам, атака была совершена на базу, связанную с производством химического оружия и современных ракет, которую уже бомбили в июле 2018 года.Масиаф расположен всего в нескольких километрах от сирийской зенитной батареи С-300 российской батареи С-400, которая, как предполагается, не использовалась для отражения атаки.Ливанские СМИ сообщают, что за несколько минут до нападения были замечены израильские самолеты, летевшие над Ливаном. SANA подтверждает, что ракеты летели из воздушного пространства Ливана.