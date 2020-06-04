Израиль нанес мощный авиаудар по Сирии

#BREAKING #NOW— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) June 4, 2020
A number of explosions were heard in the vicinity of the city of #Masyaf, northwestern Syria.#Syria #Israel #Russia #Iran #IRGC #Hezbollah #IDF #IAF pic.twitter.com/WgukNLeH0a
#Syria: footage showing the military base in outskirts of #Masyaf burning after it was destroyed 45 min ago by #Israel. pic.twitter.com/9EBM1hUXJS— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) June 4, 2020
#Syria— IWN (@A7_Mirza) June 4, 2020
Syrian army air defence systems intercepted Israeli regime missile attacks on #Masyaf in western #Hama. pic.twitter.com/0zdUSAGBYP
#Israel's #AirForce attacked a research facility near the city of #Masyaf #Syria from #Lebanon airspace #Syrian air defenses were activated after a number of Israeli missiles were tracked— 🇸🇾 NadieHarbieh 🇸🇾 (@HarbiehNadie) June 4, 2020
Some of the missiles managed to hit the scientific research center, causing damage pic.twitter.com/NGjuuJgrGf
Last night #Israel|i jets attacked the area of #SAA CERS military research facility near #Masyaf from #Lebanon territory. site located only 7km from #Russian S-400 battery #Hama #Syria pic.twitter.com/9L8V6LaWy0— Islamic World Update (@islamicworldupd) June 5, 2020
It is said that these are cruise missiles launched by #Israeli F-16s at the #SAA related targets in #Masyaf but what I can see and hear is a fighter jet dispensing decoys & using afterburner. Therefore #Israel Air Force's F-16s deeply penetrated in #Syria's airspace tonight! https://t.co/4xGmpC21UU pic.twitter.com/KhRShEIzd4— Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) June 4, 2020