05.01 14:05   MIGnews.com

Террористы атаковали военную базу США в Кении

Террористы атаковали военную базу США в Кении

Утром, 5 января, террористы из исламистской террористической группировки "Аль-Шабаб", связанной с "Аль-Каидой", напали на военно-морскую базу США в Кении "Симба".

Как сообщает Reuters, это произошло в графстве Ламу.

"Они атаковали взлетно-посадочную полосу Манда в Ламу, которая находится рядом с военным лагерем, в котором размещаются военнослужащие из многих стран, включая Кению и США. Нам сообщили, что боевые действия все еще продолжаются", – рассказал источник агентству.

Базой "Симба" пользовались американские и местные войска. Террористы взяли на себя ответственность за нападение, уточнив, что уничтожили военную технику США. Также была повреждена взлетно-посадочная полоса.

"Семь самолетов и три военных транспортных средства были уничтожены в результате нападения", – сказано в заявлении аль-Шабаб.

Уточняется, что атака на базу продолжалась в течение четырех часов. По словам кенийского военного представителя, теперь на объекте стало безопасно.






