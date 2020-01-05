Террористы атаковали военную базу США в Кении

BREAKING: #AlShabaab statement say their fighters "inflicted severe casualties on both #US and #Kenya troops, destroyed US military aircraft and vehicles" following the Sunday morning attack on Camp Simba in Manda Bay, #Lamu County.— Morad News (@MoradNews) January 5, 2020
No comment from U.S. or Kenya officials so far pic.twitter.com/p2vIUs98io
Geolocation of photo purportedly showing #AlShabaab attack on #US military base in #Kenya. Smoke seems to be coming from the area of the airstrip, not the grounds of Camp Simba. https://t.co/fMnAYxma2k pic.twitter.com/mfm9BnNuOg— John Marquee (@john_marquee) January 5, 2020
PHOTOS: Smoke rises after attack on a joint U.S.-Kenyan military base in Lamu, Kenya (@AmichaiStein1) pic.twitter.com/mfbmeAF6gq— LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) January 5, 2020