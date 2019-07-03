Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Извержение вулкана в Италии стало причиной гибели человека | Фото:04.07 09:45   MIGnews.com

Извержение вулкана в Италии стало причиной гибели человека

В Италии на острове Стромболи, неподалеку от Сицилии, внезапно активизировался вулкан, который стал причиной гибели человека и посеял панику среди путешественников.

Об этом в четверг, 4 июля, сообщает телеканал CNN.

По словам очевидцев трагедии, пострадавший от стихийного бедствия любовался пейзажами на склонах, когда из-под земли вырвалась лава.








Как рассказали другие туристы, изначально был слышен мощный взрыв, затем показался столб пепла, а уже потом на остров обрушился "град" из камней, вызванный извержением.

Согласно информации правоохранителей, погибшим мужчиной оказался 35-летний турист из сицилийского города Милаццо.

На данный момент пожарные борются с огнем в лесу, расположенным у подножья вулкана.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
17:10
Женщины-политики раскритиковали раввина Шломо Авинера
16:30
Работница детского сада жестоко обращалась с детьми
15:08
Суд отбирает у Маслякова КВН
15:05
Эфиопская община в ярости от "белых СМИ"
14:15
Российские эксперты: Система С-300 неэффективна в Сирии
13:45
Американская Intuit расширяет свое присутствие в Израиле
13:18
Направляющийся в Сирию нефтяной танкер задержан в Гибралтаре
13:10
Канаду потрясло мощное землетрясение
13:02
Два араба из Иерусалима запугали и изнасиловали женщину
12:51
Иран депортировал известную британскую певицу
12:39
Украина осталась беднейшей страной в Европе
12:38
Инициативы по борьбе с расизмом не реализованы полностью
12:24
Facebook извинился за перебои в работе своих сервисов
12:10
Количество китайских туристов в Израиле рекордно выросло
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus