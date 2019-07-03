04.07 09:45 MIGnews.com

Извержение вулкана в Италии стало причиной гибели человека

#Update: Video uploaded by one hiker who was running down the hill when he felt it, has caught a close shot of the 3KM high ash cloud of when it erupted on the island of #Stromboli in #Italy. pic.twitter.com/i96xotHly9 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 3 июля 2019 г.

A tourist is reported to have died after a volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on July 3 #stromboli #volcano #eruption #Italy



🎥 Demi Cerveau pic.twitter.com/zuI8Omn71M — Life With Weather (@LifeWithWeather) 3 июля 2019 г.

On the boot to another island now #stromboli - the crew evacuated people from Stromboli - we were on the other side - #ginostra #omg pic.twitter.com/rRsz332qKw — n-il (@nil87739678) 3 июля 2019 г.

