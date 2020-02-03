Rambler's Top100








В Алеппо убит соратник Сулеймани | Фото:04.02 07:31   MIGnews.com

В Алеппо убит командир Сил Аль-Кудс, соратник Сулеймани

В воскресенье, 2 февраля, в Алеппо был убит высокопоставленный командир бригады "Аль-Кудс" иранского "Корпуса стражей исламской революции" Асгар Пашапур.

По данным IRIB, он был близким соратником ликвидированного Кассема Сулеймани.

Уточняется, что он был одним из первых, кто отправился в Сирию с Сулеймани бороться на стороне президента Башара Асада. Другие подробности гибели не приводятся.

Сообщения о смерти Пашапура поступили на фоне наступления сирийского правительства на последний оплот страны, расположенный в провинции Идлиб и некоторых районах близлежащего региона Алеппо.




