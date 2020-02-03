В Алеппо убит командир Сил Аль-Кудс, соратник Сулеймани

04.02 07:31 MIGnews.com

Following the killing of Asghar Pashapour, a senior IRGC Quds Force Commander in #Idlib , Syria, the battle is escalated. Pashapour was a close ally of #Soleimani . https://t.co/XllpeULW1A pic.twitter.com/r8Hbk60p9s

Iranian gov tv IRIB confirmed another top field commander of Quds, Asghar Pashapour, was killed on 2/2 in a fight in western Aleppo.The detail was not released but he was killed by the Syrian rebels near Saraqeb, outside Aleppo. Mr.Pashapour was known for his raids on the enemy. pic.twitter.com/KnZCc2POHq