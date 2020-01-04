04.01 19:55 MIGnews.com

Посольство США в Ираке и базу ВВС обстреляли ракетами

One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020

#BREAKING

Numerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.

Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.pic.twitter.com/UiTOaNCrat — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 4, 2020

#BREAKING Rockets have targeted the green zone where the US Embassy in #Baghdad is located and a military base hosting #US #Coalition forces! pic.twitter.com/zxwWq9qD2y — Kawa (@peshmergaswe) January 4, 2020

Attacks are in 2 different areas,Green zone close to US embassy,2nd is near Balad air base housing,Two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq’s Baladairbase,80 km(50 miles)north of Baghdad,no casualties#IranWar#Iranattack#IranUsa pic.twitter.com/NztX2PvXf4 — Vinay Singh (@thevinaysingh) January 4, 2020

