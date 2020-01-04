Rambler's Top100








Посольство США в Ираке и базу ВВС обстреляли ракетами

Вечером, 4 января, несколько реактивных снарядов взорвались в Багдаде.

По данным Reuters, одна ракета попала в центральную часть столицы Ирака и взорвалась в "зеленой зоне", где расположено посольство США.

Полиция сообщает, что в результате атаки никто не пострадал. Ракета разорвалась на площади, которая находится недалеко от здания американской дипмиссии. Дорога, ведущая к посольству, была перекрыта.

Более того, еще две ракеты взорвались в районе базы ВВС "Балад" к северу от столицы, где размещаются американские войска.

Источники агентства утверждают, что обошлось без пострадавших и жертв. Откуда именно были выпущены ракеты, пока неизвестно.

В свою очередь, Daily Sabah сообщает, что все же были ранены трое иракских военнослужащих, однако информацию пока не подтвердили.





