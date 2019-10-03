03.10 17:12 MIGnews.com

В Париже устроили резню в полицейском участке: первое видео

Map locating the knife attack at the police HQ in central Paris pic.twitter.com/PNcibuE26I — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 3, 2019

#UPDATE A knife attacker has been shot and injured after hurting two people at police headquarters in the historic centre of Paris, sources tell AFP pic.twitter.com/WehJVtO5IF — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 3, 2019

Just in

Video from the scene in #Paris

1 policewoman slaughtered with a knife, attacker neutralised by police#Israel https://t.co/objl2NapeS — #Israel World News.October 3rd 2019 (@IsraelWorldNews) October 3, 2019

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии





В Париже неизвестный с ножом устроил резню в полицейском участке в Париже 3 октября.Как сообщает AFP, нападающего уже застрелили правоохранители.Мотивы нападения пока неизвестны. По предварительным данным, мужчина работал в этом отделении. По данным местной прессы, вооруженный человек вошел в полицейский участок в центре французской столицы около полудня по местному времени и бросился на правоохранителя с ножом.Уточняется, что нападавший убил одного офицера и ранил еще нескольких, прежде чем его застрелили. Точное количество пострадавших офицеров неизвестно. Информацию пока не подтвердили.Близлежащая станция метро Cité закрыта из соображений безопасности, район происшествия оцеплен. Министр внутренних дел Франции Кристофер Кастанер направился в полицейский участок для осмотра места происшествия.