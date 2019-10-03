Rambler's Top100






В Париже устроили резню в полицейском участке: первое видео 03.10 17:12   MIGnews.com

В Париже устроили резню в полицейском участке: первое видео

В Париже неизвестный с ножом устроил резню в полицейском участке в Париже 3 октября.

Как сообщает AFP, нападающего уже застрелили правоохранители.

Мотивы нападения пока неизвестны. По предварительным данным, мужчина работал в этом отделении. По данным местной прессы, вооруженный человек вошел в полицейский участок в центре французской столицы около полудня по местному времени и бросился на правоохранителя с ножом.

Уточняется, что нападавший убил одного офицера и ранил еще нескольких, прежде чем его застрелили. Точное количество пострадавших офицеров неизвестно. Информацию пока не подтвердили.

Близлежащая станция метро Cité закрыта из соображений безопасности, район происшествия оцеплен. Министр внутренних дел Франции Кристофер Кастанер направился в полицейский участок для осмотра места происшествия.



