Видео: то, что осталось от Сулеймани

03.01 09:05 MIGnews.com

Video show aftermath of deadly US strike that killed Major #GeneralSoleimani #قاسم_سليماني #QasemSoleimani #GeneralSoleimani pic.twitter.com/d6w1mfaHqu

The scene of the attack against #Suleimani as it looked this morning in #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/EEV06hepre