Новые протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие | Фото: AFP02.11 16:10   MIGnews.com

Новые протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие

В субботу, 2 ноября, в Гонконге возобновились антиправительственные акции протеста.

Полиция применила слезоточивый газ и водометы для разгона демонстрантов, передает Reuters.

В частности, на улицы вышли тысячи протестующих в масках, собравшись в парке Виктория и его окрестностях. Некоторые участники несли металлические ограждения для построения баррикад.



Демонстранты пели национальные гимны Великобритании и США и призывали власти к независимости региона от Китая.



Полиция через громкоговорители предупредила протестующих о необходимости разойтись. После того, как требования не были выполнены, правоохранители воспользовались слезоточивым газом и водометами для разгона акции.

В результате начали столкновения: протестующие бросали в полицию кирпичи, подожгли шины и возвели баррикады.






