Новые протесты в Гонконге переросли в насилие

02.11 16:10 MIGnews.com

HAPPENING NOW: Hong Kong police are outside Victoria Park in Causeway Bay where protesters have gathered on the 22nd weekend of #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/sAIb03fbZp

More than 200 #Hongkong citizens cleaned the Tai Po Lennon Wall today. Hongkong citizens are enough of the protesters now,. more and more citizens stand up to them! pic.twitter.com/K5CsQkgYuW