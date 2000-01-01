Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











ВВС Великобритании перехватили самолет из Тель-Авива | Фото:01.12 16:52   MIGnews.com

ВВС Великобритании перехватили самолет из Тель-Авива

Самолет Boeing 767, летевший из Израиля в Соединенные Штаты, пролетел над Великобританией, не отвечая на запросы об обратной связи. Ему на встречу вылетели самолеты Королевских военно-воздушных сил. В воскресенье, 1 декабря, истребители ВВС Великобритании вылетели в направлении самолета, спровоцировав звуковой удар, который раздался по всему Лондону и напугал жителей.

Списанный самолет израильской компании El Al, который, согласно сообщению на новостном сайте Ynet, был продан немецкой компании, вылетел из аэропорта Бен-Гурион по пути в Портсмут, штат Нью-Гемпшир, в США. По дороге, около 4 часов утра (по британскому времени), он не отреагировал на попытку британских властей связаться с ним из-за сбоя в связи.

Два истребителя "Тайфун" вылетели с базы Королевских ВВС в Конингсби и перехватили самолет, сообщили местные СМИ. После восстановления связи с самолетом полет продолжился, как и планировалось, в направлении США.

Самолеты военно-воздушных сил могут преодолевать сверхзвуковой барьер, что они сделали и в этот раз, вызвав громкий взрыв, который разбудил жителей британской столицы.








Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
18:15
Турция против присутствия французских военных в Сирии
18:06
Арабы готовили теракт в День независимости "во имя ISIS"
17:47
На Amazon появились рождественские игрушки с концлагерем
17:35
Опрос: израильтяне винят Нетаниягу в политическом тупике
17:12
"Убей евреев": подростки избили пожилого раввина в Лондоне
16:40
Ирак: парламент поддержал отставку премьера
16:19
Количество солдат-харедим в ЦАХАЛ резко сократилось в 2018
16:06
INSTEX пополнился новыми европейскими странами
16:00
Израильтянин предстанет перед судом в Иордании
15:32
Иордания провела маневры, имитирующие войну с Израилем
15:26
ЦАХАЛ начал массовый набор новобранцев
15:10
KFC возвращается в Израиль в четвертый раз
15:06
Уда о новом еврейском квартале в Хевроне: опасный шаг
14:44
Нетаниягу встретится с Помпео: названа дата
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus