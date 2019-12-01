Rambler's Top100






01.12 13:29   MIGnews.com

Демонстрации в Гонконге переросли в насилие

Демонстрации в Гонконге переросли в насилие

В Гонконге в ходе очередных демонстраций произошли столкновения между протестующими и полицией.

По данным Reuters, правоохранители применили слезоточивый газ для разгона акции протеста.

В частности, демонстранты бросались в полицию бутылками и камнями, поджигали баррикады. Правоохранители ответили резиновыми пулями.

В одном из районов собралась группа с американскими флагами и отправилась к генеральному консульству США, чтобы отблагодарить Дональда Трампа за закон о демократии и правах человека.












