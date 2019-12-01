01.12 13:29 MIGnews.com

Демонстрации в Гонконге переросли в насилие

Up to 88% of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have been exposed to tear gas fired at protesters by police pic.twitter.com/vBTyAiQ67n — Bloomberg TicToc (@TicToc) December 1, 2019

The Hong Kong Police Shit just push an old women down who is trying to stop them to use pepper spray against the press. And finally when she kneel down and beg for mercy, the police just push her down as reply! #HongKongProstests #HongKongPoliceTerrorism pic.twitter.com/LuAP6TY64X — missing_the_sky_blue_in_hk (@HongKong90s) December 1, 2019

HELP!!



That’s how Hong Kong Police treats Hong Kong citizens. A police hided his ID AND pushed a woman even when she kneeled down!



And obviously her hindbrain was hurt by this. Is it minimum level of force?



Please retweet so that everyone can see !#HongKongPoliceTerrorists pic.twitter.com/IbgoDBFJcp — Lalalalala (@Polary_y) December 1, 2019

China accused the UN high commissioner for human rights of inflaming "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting the city's leader investigate reports of excessive use of force by police. https://t.co/gT5wJeWTKh — DW News (@dwnews) December 1, 2019

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии





В Гонконге в ходе очередных демонстраций произошли столкновения между протестующими и полицией.По данным Reuters, правоохранители применили слезоточивый газ для разгона акции протеста.В частности, демонстранты бросались в полицию бутылками и камнями, поджигали баррикады. Правоохранители ответили резиновыми пулями.В одном из районов собралась группа с американскими флагами и отправилась к генеральному консульству США, чтобы отблагодарить Дональда Трампа за закон о демократии и правах человека.