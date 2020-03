01.03 09:32 MIGnews.com

#BREAKING

Turkish military in Hatay Province attacking Assad army sites in #Syria



-Turkish attacks targeting Latakia where a large number of #Iran's IRGC Quds Force militias & Hezbollah are stationed



-Turkish F-16s reportedly striking Neyrab air base near Aleppo pic.twitter.com/8qHWLOOgPS