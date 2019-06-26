В Бахрейнской синагоге прошла необычная служба

27.06 11:21 MIGnews.com

This morning, at the tiny synagogue in Manama #Bahrain , a group of Jewish attendees at the American peace workshop gather to pray. With them, singing “Am Yisrael Chai” (the nation of Israel lives) is @jdgreenblatt45 . Video: @HerbKeinon pic.twitter.com/BusBY3fSXN

A special opportunity to daven(pray) this morning with a minyan(quorum) in a synagogue in Bahrain. Great way to start today. I was asked what I prayed for- two things: my family, who I miss deeply and of course for peace. This is an example of the future we can all build together pic.twitter.com/kqHlEZyvoT