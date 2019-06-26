Rambler's Top100






Опросы




Nakonu.com











Необычная служба в Персидском заливе 27.06 11:21   MIGnews.com

В Бахрейнской синагоге прошла необычная служба

В центре Бахрейна, недалеко от оживленной улицы, есть небольшая синагога без вывески. В ней группа из 15 евреев собралась в среду на утренний Миньян (молитвенный кворум). В конце они взялись за руки, танцевали вокруг Бима и пели "Ам Исраэль Хай".



Это был не обычный Миньян: не каждый день "Ам Исраэль хай" поется в синагоге Персидского залива.

Среди участников был Джейсон Гринблатт, ближневосточный посредник Вашингтона и один из архитекторов проходящего здесь семинара "мир процветанию". Рабби Арье Лайтстоун, старший помощник посла США в Израиле Дэвида Фридмана, после богослужений дал краткую "Двар-Тору".



Раввин Марвин Хир, основатель и декан Центра Симона Визенталя, возглавлял службу.

Гуди Нону, бывший посол Бахрейна в США и член крошечной бахрейнской еврейской общины открыла шул, сказав, что она "тронута" и что "это историческое событие".


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
12:03
Банк Leumi сокращает 700 сотрудников
11:35
Меркель больна?
11:15
Барак не откажется от каннабиса ради политики
11:04
Яалон против Барака: Кто верит в этот вызов Нетаниягу?
11:02
Греки передают часть газовой инфраструктуры Израилю
10:27
Россия отрицает причастность к кибератаке в Бен-Гурион
10:25
Венесуэла обвинила Израиль в подготовке путча
10:06
Крушение Ethiopian Airlines: тело израильтянина опознали
09:35
7 делегаций покинули ПАСЕ из-за России
09:25
Аварийная посадка самолета в России – есть жертвы
09:19
"Бен-Гурион подвергся российской атаке случайно"
09:08
Зажигательные шары из Газы вызвали 19 пожаров
09:05
Бахрейн: Израильские журналисты - как дети в кондитерской
09:02
Ушел из жизни фронтмен группы «Високосный год»
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus