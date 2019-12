Афганские наемники Ирана угрожают Израилю: цель – Голаны

24.12 19:50 MIGnews.com

Liwa Fatemiyoun, an Iranian-backed Shia militia, produce a video showing their fighters a short distance away from the #Golan Heights.

"Final target is that white mountain ahead which is the Golan Heights & being held by #Israel." English subtitles added for translation. #Syria pic.twitter.com/kELPzH1LlA