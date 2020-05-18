19.05 09:29 MIGnews.com

Хаменеи призвал "вооружить" палестинцев

The West Bank must be armed, just as Gaza. The only thing that can reduce the Palestinians’ hardships is the hand of power. Otherwise, compromise won’t reduce a bit of the cruelty of this usurping, evil, wolf-like entity.#FlyTheFlag — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020

Today the World of Islam needs unity. Any voice that sows discord is certainly subject to God’s wrath. The U.S.’s Satanic, vicious policy regarding #Palestine, which they call “the Deal of the Century,” seeks to destroy the Palestinian identity. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020

The Zionist regime was built based on oppression, lies, deception, bloodshed, massacre, and trampling human rights. Over the past few decades, the occupying Zionist regime has lived and survived using suppression, killing, encroachment & attacking innocent people. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020

Верховный лидер Ирана, аятолла Али Хаменеи призвал "вооружить" весь Западный берег, сравнив всех палестинцев с ХАМАСом.Об этом он написал в официальном микроблоге в Twitter."Единственное, что может уменьшить трудности палестинцев, – это рука власти", – сказал он.По мнению Хаменеи, компромиссы со стороны палестинцев не уменьшат "жесткость", которые якобы вызывал Израиль – "узурпирующее, злое, похожее на волка существо".Политика Соединенных Штатов Америки в его твиттах в очередной раз стала "сатанинской". В частности, критике Хаменеи подверглась "сделка века", которая, по его мнению, "направлена на уничтожение палестинской идентичности"."Сионистский режим был построен на основании угнетения, лжи, обмана, кровопролития, расправы и попрания прав человека. За последние несколько десятилетий оккупирующий сионистский режим жил и выживал, используя подавление, убийства, посягательства и нападения на невинных людей", – добавил Хаменеи.