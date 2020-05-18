Rambler's Top100











Хаменеи призвал `вооружить` палестинцев | Фото:19.05 09:29   MIGnews.com

Хаменеи призвал "вооружить" палестинцев

Верховный лидер Ирана, аятолла Али Хаменеи призвал "вооружить" весь Западный берег, сравнив всех палестинцев с ХАМАСом.

Об этом он написал в официальном микроблоге в Twitter.

"Единственное, что может уменьшить трудности палестинцев, – это рука власти", – сказал он.

По мнению Хаменеи, компромиссы со стороны палестинцев не уменьшат "жесткость", которые якобы вызывал Израиль – "узурпирующее, злое, похожее на волка существо".



Политика Соединенных Штатов Америки в его твиттах в очередной раз стала "сатанинской". В частности, критике Хаменеи подверглась "сделка века", которая, по его мнению, "направлена на уничтожение палестинской идентичности".



"Сионистский режим был построен на основании угнетения, лжи, обмана, кровопролития, расправы и попрания прав человека. За последние несколько десятилетий оккупирующий сионистский режим жил и выживал, используя подавление, убийства, посягательства и нападения на невинных людей", – добавил Хаменеи.




