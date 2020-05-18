The West Bank must be armed, just as Gaza. The only thing that can reduce the Palestinians’ hardships is the hand of power. Otherwise, compromise won’t reduce a bit of the cruelty of this usurping, evil, wolf-like entity.#FlyTheFlag— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020
Today the World of Islam needs unity. Any voice that sows discord is certainly subject to God’s wrath. The U.S.’s Satanic, vicious policy regarding #Palestine, which they call “the Deal of the Century,” seeks to destroy the Palestinian identity.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020
The Zionist regime was built based on oppression, lies, deception, bloodshed, massacre, and trampling human rights. Over the past few decades, the occupying Zionist regime has lived and survived using suppression, killing, encroachment & attacking innocent people.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020