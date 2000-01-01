Rambler's Top100








Видео: так был уничтожен лагерь террористов в Джабалии 14.05 17:14   MIGnews.com

Видео: так Израиль уничтожил лагерь террористов в Джабалии

В Армии обороны Израиля опубликовали ближнего видео авиаудара по лагерю подготовки террористов в Джабалии.



В пресс-службе ЦАХАЛа пояснили, что атаке предшествовал обстрел с севера сектора Газа, под который в этот же день попали израильские солдаты. Как отмечается, пострадавших среди военнослужащих нет.



Кроме того, перед этим трое террористов ХАМАСа под видом протестующих пытались прикрепить к забору безопасности взрывчатку. Израильские солдаты открыли по ним огонь. Согласно обнародованной информации, среди боевиков были убитые, однако сколько именно, не сообщается.
17:09
Президент Грузии: страна на грани гражданской войны
17:02
МАГАТЭ: Иран полностью выполняет обязательства по сделке
16:33
Газа: 45 арабов убиты, более 900 ранены
16:05
Видео: ВВС Израиля нанесли пять ударов по Джабалии
16:00
Турция: США и Израиль несут ответственность за бойню в Газе
15:58
Прямая трансляция открытия посольства США в Иерусалиме  
15:49
ХАМАС: израильтяне убили 37 палестинцев в Газе
15:46
Атака ВВС Израиля: мощный взрыв потряс Газу
15:01
Дов Хенин: принять предложение ХАМАСа и прекратить огонь
14:56
Израильский спецназ перебрасывают к Газе вертолетами
14:55
Число убитых на границе возросло до 25
14:40
Ливни: это событие должно радовать весь народ Израиля
14:27
ХАМАС сообщает о 18 убитых
14:16
35 тысяч палестинцев пытаются прорвать границу
