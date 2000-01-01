Видео: так Израиль уничтожил лагерь террористов в Джабалии

14.05 17:14 MIGnews.com

Video of some of the Israeli airstrikes in #Gaza today. @IDFSpokesperson says Israeli aircraft & a tank attacked 7 "Hamas targets" in #Gaza today in response to attempts to breach the #GazaFence pic.twitter.com/Mn7l6ANHfs

In addition, IAF aircraft targeted Hamas military posts near the Jabalia area after IDF troops were fired upon from the northern Gaza Strip. No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/EWHOAOzZcA