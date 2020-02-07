07.02 17:52 MIGnews.com

Кровавые беспорядки на Западном берегу: погибший и раненые

2 border policewomen lightly wounded during violent riots in Kfar Azzun — Mannie (@manniefabian) February 7, 2020

Several injuries reported among native Palestinians, including two with live bullets, during confrontations in Qalqilya. #WestBank #Palestine pic.twitter.com/e2l7ghcyWf — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) February 7, 2020

Photo: Azzun village clashes, E Qalqiliya. At least one Palestinian was shot and injured pic.twitter.com/Cq2emO3kBf — Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) February 7, 2020

A #Palestinian protester waving national flags and burn tyres during a demonstration against #dealofthecentury in the #WestBank village of Bilin near #Ramallah.



من قرية بلعين غرب مدينة رام الله اليوم رفضا لصفقة القرن. pic.twitter.com/mE6a8vt7zU — #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 (@NAFEELZAKI) February 7, 2020

Palestinian young men raise #Palestine flag and burn tires near an Israeli military gate in the village of Bel'in in western Ramallah. #WestBank pic.twitter.com/iWKK1UAbHV — The girl of Gaza (@ThegirlofGaza1) February 7, 2020

This is the funeral of the PA policeman that was shot and later died from his wounds due to IDF forces misidentifying him as a militant#Israel #WestBank #Palesitne https://t.co/vRTvnydP8Y — parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) February 7, 2020

Поделиться

Все по теме

Комментарии



