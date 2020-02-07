Rambler's Top100








Опросы




Nakonu.com











Кровавые беспорядки в ПА: десятки пострадавших | Фото:07.02 17:52   MIGnews.com

Кровавые беспорядки на Западном берегу: погибший и раненые

В пятницу, 7 февраля, в результате массовых беспорядков на Западном берегу были ранены десятки палестинцев и два бойца МАГАВ.

Так, палестинцы устроили массовую акцию протеста в деревне Аззун, что недалеко от Калькилии, в ходе которой произошли столкновения с израильскими военными. Бойцы ЦАХАЛ были вынуждены применить резиновые пули и слезоточивый газ.

В соцсетях появилась информация, что в ходе столкновений были ранены два бойца МАГАВ. Позже было подтверждено, что пострадали две женщины из пограничной полиции. Их жизням ничего не угрожает.
Журналисты с места событий сообщали, что палестинцы на въезде в деревню бросили в израильских военных несколько гранат.


В свою очередь, информагентство Anadolu сообщает со ссылкой на заявление медиков, что сначала один палестинец был ранен боевыми патронами в плечо. Пострадавшему оказали первую помощь на месте, после чего доставили в больницу. Позже Минздрав ХАМАСа сообщил, что боевыми патронами были ранены два человека, один из них умер в больнице.



Лидер "Народных комитетов сопротивления" в Кафр-Каддуме Мурад Штайви тем временем уточнил, что еще три палестинца были ранены резиновыми пулями, а десятки отравились слезоточивым газом. По его словам, также в ходе столкновений был арестован один человек.

Более того, в деревне Бельин на западе Рамаллы несколько молодых мятежников подняли флаг "ПА" и подпалили шины возле забора безопасности.




Беспорядки начались после того, как был похоронен полицейский, застреленный накануне в Дженине израильскими бойцами на фоне трех терактов, устроенных в Иерусалиме.



Массовые беспорядки в ПА начались на фоне публикации президентом США Дональдом Трампом мирного плана по урегулированию конфликта. В частности, председатель Палестинской автономии Махмуд Аббас еще до того, как стали известны подробности "сделки века" призвал палестинцев выходить на "дни гнева".


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
19:20
Из Газы прилетела боеголовка от РПГ
19:11
Новые данные о раненых бойцах МАГАВ
18:56
Столкновения на Западном берегу: сколько было палестинцев
18:34
Столкновения на Западном берегу: один погибший
18:13
Израиль: предостережение от поездок в Азию из-за вируса
17:51
Лиса забралась в одно из зданий парламента Британии  
17:30
Почему Египет остался в стороне от новой эскалации
17:09
Ганц: Нетаниягу меняет глав Минобороны, как носки
16:48
Между Израилем и Бельгией разгорелся дипскандал из-за ООН
16:22
Израиль вошел в Альянс свободы религий: озвучены обязанности
16:01
Вашингтон не будет просить ПА о диалоге
15:18
Кровавые беспорядки в Калькилии: есть раненые
15:00
Имама из Газы поймали на финансировании ХАМАСа
14:38
Коронавирус: Пекин отправит следователей в Ухань
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus