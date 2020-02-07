Rambler's Top100








Кровавые беспорядки в ПА: есть раненые | Фото:07.02 15:18   MIGnews.com

Кровавые беспорядки в Калькилии: есть раненые

В пятницу, 7 февраля, недалеко от палестинского города Калькилия произошли беспорядки.

Об этом сообщают местные средства массовой информации.

Так, по данным Палестинского информационного центра (ПИЦ), в ходе беспорядков были ранены два человека. Уточняется, что ЦАХАЛ стрелял резиновыми пулями.

Столкновения с израильскими военными начались после похорон полицейского, застреленого израильскими бойцами накануне в Дженине.




